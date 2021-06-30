Police chase ends in crash in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row with man taken to hospital

Officers took one person into custody Tuesday night after a car chase that ended in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row, according to police.

Police around 8:40 p.m. responded to an investigation call at North Main Street and Northeast 21st Street, where officers tried to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled the scene.

Police did not say what the investigation was about or how the vehicle may have been connected.

Police said the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at West 6th Street and University Drive, and a suspect left the car and ran from officers.

Police vehicles and a helicopter can be seen in the area in videos posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Something is going on at Crockett row Fort Worth @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/cWWLJ965Ex — BAIN (@DJBAINTX) June 30, 2021

Police said they searched the area for the suspect and found him lying in the back of a pickup truck. Police took him into custody. The man, who had minor injuries, was then taken to a hospital as a precaution.