Police chase ends in crash in Norfolk

A Norfolk man is facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a crash Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

According to a state police statement, troopers executed a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 262 at Military Highway in Norfolk. The driver, identified as Khyl Omari Hodges, reportedly pulled over, but as the trooper approached, Hodges drove off “at a high rate of speed” and a traffic pursuit began.

Hodges traveled westbound on I-264, exited at Ballentine Boulevard and “made several loops within the city.”

A passenger, who was not named by state police, jumped from the vehicle and was apprehended by Norfolk police. The passenger had outstanding felony warrants.

Hodges continued onto I-264 westbound again, exited on to I-164 and took the midtown tunnel onto Hampton Boulevard where the chase ended when he collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for minor injures.

Hodges was charged with injuring another or causing the death of another while engaging in a race, felony elude, driving without a license, driving revoked, failure to stop before entering a highway, counterfeit registration and fail to have vehicle inspected.

Hodges was also taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injures then taken to Norfolk City Jail.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com