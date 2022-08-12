Police: Chase ends when driver of stolen SUV rams into cruiser at Home Depot

Aug. 11—The driver of a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe rammed into an Oakwood Police car in a Home Depot parking lot Thursday, Aug. 11, after a chase, according to authorities.

Authorities issued a lookout Thursday afternoon for a white Chevrolet Tahoe reported stolen out of Hall County.

Officers attempted to pull the Tahoe over in the Mundy Mill Road area, but the driver took off toward McEver Road, Oakwood Police said on its Facebook page.

The chase continued up McEver Road until it reached the Home Depot parking lot on Dawsonville Highway.

As the on-duty police supervisor ordered for the chase to stop because of the pedestrians in the area, the Tahoe rammed into an Oakwood Police car, police said.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and no one was injured.

Police said the Tahoe will be returned to its owner.

Officers from Gainesville Police, the Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the case.

The Times has reached out to Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch for further information.