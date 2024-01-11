Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Carson
Officers weren't in pursuit when the crashes happened, but were there to arrest the 40-year-old suspect.
Officers weren't in pursuit when the crashes happened, but were there to arrest the 40-year-old suspect.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Carroll’s comments did not strike the tone of a man who had signed away his coaching rights. When asked about other coaching opportunities, he did not dismiss them.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
It's officially the year of the "mob wife" aesthetic.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
One creator is sharing a concept known as the "90 Day Dinner" in hopes of combating loneliness and isolation.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
The PC industry saw quarterly growth for the first time in two years, but shipments fell on the year to their lowest levels in 17 years.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the applications of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in a highly anticipated decision.
Every few years, a new startup takes a stab at automatic pill dispensers to help with drug adherence and to prevent people from accidentally dosing more than they should. Makes sense: For many of us, as we get older, more and more medicines join the lineup that keeps us ticking along. Unfortunately, memories get fuzzy, and forgetting to take -- or doubling up -- medicines can have disastrous consequences.
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
Sony and Honda’s EV inches closer to reality with SHM offering a slightly clearer idea of what it’ll bring to the competitive world of cars. The company says the Afeela EV will be available for pre-order in 2025 before going on sale in the US the following year.
At CES 2024, ASUS solved one of the biggest issues with portable monitors with the ZenScreen Fold, which can bend in half for traveling.
Gasoline inventories rose last week, signaling lackluster demand even for this time of year.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
The Hyundai Mobion Concept's in-wheel technology allows its wheels to turn totally perpendicular with the car allowing for a number of amazing turns.