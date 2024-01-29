Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Jackson MS

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a car chase that ended with Capitol Police officers shooting and injuring a suspect in Jackson, according to a Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release.

How it happened

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Porter Street and University Boulevard.

According to the news release, the driver led officers on a brief pursuit before getting out of his vehicle on Winter Street.

The suspect exited the vehicle with a weapon, and officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the news release states. The suspect sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Where are the authorities in the investigation?

The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury. Body camera footage of the incident is being preserved, MBI officials said.

MBI is currently assessing this incident and gathering evidence. Agents will then share their findings with the Attorney General's Office, the press release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Information is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Police involved shooting after pursuit in Jackson MS