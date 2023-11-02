Police chase ends in shooting on I-30 in Rowlett

Nov. 1—ROWLETT — A police chase with a white possibly stolen SUV and subsequent shooting has shut down Interstate 30 westbound at Dalrock Road just over Lake Ray Hubbard from Rockwall.

According to the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, deputies were involved in a pursuit and then a shooting with a lone suspect. The suspect was the only person first reported as injured in the shootout but updates have since indicated there may have been multiple injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

The RCSO did not say what led to the chase but added that detectives had already arrived at the scene. The Texas Rangers were also expected to join the investigation. EMS crews provided medical aid to a person — presumably the suspect — near the vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes damaging the windshield, in the tailgate and along the driver's side.

Traffic was backed up westbound into Rockwall.