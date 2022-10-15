Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say

A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square.

Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.

Police say Jennings initially stopped the car, but then drove off and began a chase with officers.

Officers say they made several tries to stop the car before a PIT maneuver stopped the car near Lenox Square.

Channel 2 is working to learn more details on the murder Jennings is wanted for in Pennsylvania.

Jennings was taken into custody and is currently being booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

