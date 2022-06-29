Police chase ends after suspect crashes in Tulsa neighborhood, hitting a shed

Two men have been arrested after Tulsa police say they crashed a stolen truck in someone’s back yard.

The chase stared Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers were pulling over a Chevy truck for multiple traffic violations near Admiral and Garnett. The driver did not pull over, and instead drove off.

The driver turned into a neighborhood before losing control of the truck. He crashed into someone’s back yard, hitting a shed.

Two men jumped out of the truck but were caught after witnesses pointed police in their direction. The men, Gerald Hudelson and Larry Davis, were taken into custody.

They face multiple charges, including possession of a stolen car after former conviction of a felony, eluding, improper tag, and driving with a suspended license.

RELATED>>>Four teens, one 11-year-old arrested following a car chase