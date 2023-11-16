Police chase ends with suspect shot, Warren cop injured in crash on I-94 in Detroit

Law enforcement officers work to investigate the scene after police say an officer shot a suspect along I-94 near I-75 in Detroit on Thursday, November 16, 2023. According to police, the suspect sped off as they tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of 8 Mile near Montrose. The suspect is in custody at a local hospital.

A police chase that began in Macomb County ended in a crash and a shooting on I-94 in Detroit on Thursday.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said via X, formerly Twitter, that the suspect in the chase was shot and an officer was injured in the crash.

At about 2:45 p.m., Warren police pursued a vehicle that made its way into Detroit on westbound I-94, crashing under the Woodward Avenue bridge, Shaw said. The crash involved the suspect vehicle, patrol cars, other vehicles and the highway median wall, police said.

A Warren police officer then shot the male suspect, who was in serious condition at a local hospital, Shaw said.

An officer involved in the crash also suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Shaw said.

Police at the scene said the chase began when the suspect sped off as officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of 8 Mile Road near Montrose Avenue.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a news release that about one mile into the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck two Warren patrol cars. After the silver Chevy Cruze made its way down I-94 and struck the center median near Woodward Avenue, Dwyer said the driver then intentionally struck uninvolved motorists’ vehicles.

The shooting occurred as police took the suspect into custody, Dwyer said.

As of 4:45 p.m., the freeway was shut down in both directions as detectives and evidence technicians worked the scene. Woodward Avenue was also severely congested as drivers tried to work their way around the crash.

Westbound I-94 was expected to remain shut down between I-75 and Woodward Avenue for a significant amount of time.

"After we get all the evidence collected, we hope to get the freeway back open in a reasonable amount of time," Shaw said.

