Police chase from Falkville ends with arrest in Bankhead

Feb. 28—A vehicle fled after Falkville police attempted a traffic stop Sunday at about 5:30 p.m., leading to a chase that went through Cullman and Winston counties before ending with an arrest in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

During the chase, according to the Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the pursuit, a woman jumped out of the pursued vehicle and baggies and syringes were thrown from the vehicle. The woman was not injured and the discarded items were recovered, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Michael Heath Hand, 45, of Madison faces numerous charges, the Sheriff's Office said. He also has two outstanding felony warrants in Morgan County and outstanding warrants with Cullman and Limestone counties. He was taken into custody by Falkville police and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

