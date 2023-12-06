Police chase goes on for 115 miles, reaches speeds of over 100 mph, Illinois cops say

A Los Angeles man led Illinois deputies on a chase spanning 115 miles and reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, authorities said.

Williamson County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, but the driver failed to yield, the sheriff’s office said in a Dec. 5 news release.







Deputies pursued the vehicle for 115 miles along Interstate 57 before the suspect was apprehended in Effingham, according to the release.

During the chase, the driver used the emergency lane to pass tractor-trailers and tried to run law enforcement off the road, deputies said.

Deputies said they recovered about 80 pounds of cannabis and 47 pounds of promethazine, a prescription drug, from the vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the Williamson County Jail, deputies said.

On average, police pursuits in Illinois cover just 3.5 miles, according to data from 866 pursuit reports analyzed by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board.







Williamson County deputies did not immediately respond to McClatchy News on Dec. 6 for comment.

