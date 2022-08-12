Police chase after Hartford shooting eventually ends in Manchester crash

Aug. 12—MANCHESTER — A police chase that began in Hartford and traveled first to Farmington, then back east along Interstate-84, ended in the Hartford Road area, where five suspects who attempted to flee on foot were taken into custody.

According to Hartford police, the pursuit began after detectives driving an unmarked police car in the area of Broad Street in Hartford heard gunshots.

The detectives saw the shots being fired from a car in the area, which they also determined was stolen, police said.

The detectives followed the car onto I-84 westbound, and other officers joined in to try to stop the car. The driver refused to stop, and continued driving into Farmington, where they exited the highway, and re-entered heading the opposite direction, police said.

The pursuit continued into Manchester, where the car was finally stopped, and five people were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

In the midst of the pursuit, a woman showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The injury was believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.