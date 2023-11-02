Police chase heavily-armed suspects through Mt. Juliet

Nov. 1—Police engaged in a chase with two heavily-armed suspects in Mt. Juliet on Monday night.

At 5:23 on Monday evening, the Mt. Juliet Police Department alerted the community that there was an ongoing pursuit of heavily-armed individuals suspected of stealing enforcement rifles and body armor.

The department had been alerted to a stolen car connected to the theft.

"Officers attempted to stop the suspects in Providence Marketplace, but the car fled and led officers on a pursuit down South Mt. Juliet Road to the Antioch area," the Mt. Juliet Police Department said on social media. "A spike attempt was unsuccessful as the car went off-road to avoid the spikes. Officers lost sight of the car on Hamilton Church Road. Once officers lost sight, Metro-Nashville Police were updated that the car was now in their jurisdiction."

After 15 minutes, the department informed the community that the car had evaded officers, and that the pursuit was no longer active.

No further details were available as of press time.