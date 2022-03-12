Police chase in Horry, Georgetown counties ends with an arrest, officials say

A Pawleys Island area man has been arrested after a police chase in Horry and Georgetown counties, officials said Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Travis Grate, 39, for failure to stop for police, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Saturday and taken to Georgetown County Detention Center.

Grate had an active warrant for a previous charge of assault of a law enforcement officer, the post stated.

Georgetown sheriff’s deputies put down stop sticks near Litchfield Exchange as the suspect traveled into Georgetown County from Horry County on U.S. 17 about 6 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle stopped by the intersection of U.S. 17 and Julian Rutledge Road near Pawleys Island.