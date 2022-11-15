Police chase through Kewanee, Henry and Stark counties ends in arrest

Police car lights

KEWANEE — A Kewanee man faces numerous drug and weapons charges, and a Toulon woman also faces charges, following a police chase through two counties.

Tyler Westefer, 20, of Kewanee, and Samantha Engholm, 21, of Toulon, were charged with felonies after the police pursuit ended on Route 78 south of Kewanee.

The incident began when police were watching residences in Kewanee looking for Westefer, who was wanted on a Henry County warrant for failure to appear on charges of criminal trespass to a residence with persons present, and mob action. Police also had pending charges against Tyler for leaving the scene of an accident, according to a news release from the police department, and was a “person of interest” in several other investigations.

Westefer “was believed to be armed,” the news release said.

The news release gave this account of the incident:

Police spotted a vehicle believed to be associated with Westefer at a relative’s residence in Kewanee. Officers saw a woman sitting in the driver’s seat and a man matching Westefer’s description putting items into the vehicle.

The two left in the vehicle and officers followed. The vehicle began driving at high speed away from officers.

Officers activated their squad car lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued at high speed through Kewanee and eventually into Henry and Stark counties. The vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph multiple times, disobeyed traffic control devices, and traveled through parking lots to avoid law enforcement.

The vehicle eventually stopped near Route 78 and 100 North where Westefer attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended shortly after running from the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, officers located a bulletproof vest, approximately 365.7 grams of suspected cannabis, and $1,890 in cash.

A Henry County Sheriff’a deputy also found a high-capacity magazine drum containing 52 nine-millimeter rounds, a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, 32 loose 9mm rounds, and a broken extended 9mm pistol magazine along the pursuit route.

The deputy also spoke with a witness who saw the passenger in the vehicle being pursued throwing items out.

The next day the Henry County State’s Attorney’s office filed formal charges against Westefer for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing justice and possession of cannabis 100-500 grams (Class 4 felonies), and possession with the intent to deliver cannabis 100-500 grams (Class 3 felony). The Class 3 Felony carries a potential sentence of 3-7 years in state prison.

Westefer’s bond was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 21.

Engholm was charged with fleeing and eluding (Class 4 felony), aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 3 felony), reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor), and numerous traffic offenses. Her bond was set at $25,000 with a preliminary hearing Nov.

Kewanee police were also assisted by the Stark County Sheriff's Office and the Black Hawk College Police Department.

