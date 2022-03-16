Police chase leads to car crash, unborn child dies

HOLLAND — Three people were injured and a pregnant woman lost her unborn baby after the car they were riding in was involved in a police chase Wednesday morning.

At about 3 a.m. March 16, an officer with the Holland Department of Public Safety was patrolling near the 100 block of East 15th Street in Holland city. The officer said he saw a 2018 Nissan Versa illegally parked along the street and stopped and approached the vehicle to issue a parking citation, according to a news release Captain Robert Buursma.

The vehicle, however, was occupied and the officer said he saw the ignition lock cylinder inside the vehicle was damaged. After some questioning, the officer also determined the license plate was registered to a Chevy vehicle.

When the officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the suspect put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle, but the driver extinguished the headlights and ran several stop signs and, as result, the officers ended the pursuit. Police later determined the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of the Kalamazoo area.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, another officer in a fully marked cruiser spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on 15th Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle quickly accelerated, ran several stop signs and struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan that was traveling northbound on River Avenue.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, was transported to Holland Hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries. He was arrested and his name is being withheld pending arraignment.

A 17-year-old Holland woman was the front seat passenger of the suspect vehicle and was transported to Holland Hospital for serious injuries. She was pregnant and the unborn child died as a result of the crash, police said.

A 16-year-old Holland girl was in the rear seat of the suspect vehicle. She was transported to Holland Hospital for her injuries. Police did not disclose her condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, was not injured.

River Avenue between 14th and 16th streets was shut down for approximately two hours for the investigation.

The suspect was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. Police have referred the incident to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office to decide on appropriate charges.

