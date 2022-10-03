Police chase leads to crash, arrest following a reported ATM robbery in Bristol

A man was charged after fleeing the scene of a reported ATM robbery and crashing into another car in Bristol on Sunday, according to police.

The Bristol Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Webster Bank ATM on 575 Farmington Avenue a little before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The victim of the robbery reported being held at gunpoint, police said. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark Honda, according to police.

Police said they found the Honda trying to leave the scene and attempted to pull the car over when the suspect fled, police said. The pursuit led to a crash with another car on North Street (Route 6) at Federal Street.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, no injuries were reported in the robbery, according to police.

The robbery suspect was taken into custody and identified as William Walker, 31, of Hartford, according to police.

Walker was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening, engaging in pursuit, operating under the influence, reckless driving, risk of injury, disobeying an officer signal, second-degree breach of peace and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Walker was held on a $1 million bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Monday.

The investigation into the robbery and crash is ongoing, police said.