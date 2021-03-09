Police chase leads to fatal accident south of Ephrata

Charles H. Featherstone, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—EPHRATA — A section of Dodson Road, just south of the Ephrata city limits, was closed for much of Tuesday morning after a police chase led to a woman's death in a collision.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman, at around 2 a.m., Ephrata Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Sunset Street Southeast.

Upon noticing the police officer, the suspect fled in a vehicle "at a high rate of speed" with two other people — a man and a woman — south along A Street Southeast, through the roundabout at state Route 282, and south on Dodson Road, when Foreman said the driver lost control of the vehicle near Road 12.8.

"The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control, left the roadway, rolled over, and one occupant of the vehicle, adult female, was killed," Foreman said.

Foreman said the other two occupants of the vehicle, which crashed on the Grant County side of Dodson Road, attempted to flee the scene, but were arrested by deputies.

Foreman said Dodson Road, between Neva Lake Road and Road 14 Northwest, was closed as sheriff's deputies investigated the scene and assisted Ephrata police and Columbia Basin Investigative Team in their investigation of the entire incident.

"We're looking at what the three of them were doing, what suspicious activity that person was engaged in, but right now we don't know," Foreman said.

The stretch of Dodson Road was expected to remain closed until around noon, Foreman said. The GCSO spokesperson also said the dead woman has not been identified, and her identification will not be made public until her next is notified.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com

Recommended Stories

  • FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

    The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. The bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Although more than 300 people and counting have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs.

  • FBI releases new video in D.C. pipe bomb case

    "The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms," the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Greek court rejects convicted killer's request over where he serves sentence

    A top Greek court on Tuesday rejected a request by a convicted assassin and member of the country's most lethal guerrilla group against his transfer to a jail in central Greece, two months after he started a hunger strike. Far-left militant Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, is being treated in intensive care at a hospital near the high-security prison of Domokos in central Greece. Koufodinas, who was once dubbed "Poison Hand" by some Greek media because of his deadly aim, says a government order for his transfer to Domokos in December was illegal.

  • Frying pan attack ends with resident stabbing intruder, Michigan cops say

    The home invasion suspect was armed with two frying pans.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • U.S. government to ship 18.5 million doses of COVID vaccine this week, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing that the U.S. government plans to distribute 15.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to states, tribes and territories, along with 2.7 million doses going to pharmacies. J&J's manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to deliver any doses of its vaccine this week.

  • Biden joining summit with key Asia-Pacific 'Quad' leaders

    President Joe Biden will join the first-ever meeting of the leaders of Japan, India and Australia on Friday as he seeks greater cooperation with U.S. allies to counter China's strength in the region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. Biden himself has said that he sees cooperation with U.S. allies in the region as a central focus of his strategy to deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

  • Falcons to release veteran guard James Carpenter

    The Atlanta Falcons are expected to release veteran guard James Carpenter on Tuesday according to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

  • 1977 Cadillac Coupe Deville With Only 14K-Miles

    Cadillac’s drive to create the perfect town car led the automaker to a late 1970’s masterpiece that changed the way the Devilles were made.

  • The Best Of Three Different Generations All Wrapped Up In Pretty Red 1962 Corvette Package

    1962 was a special year for the Corvette. America’s sports car’s first generation was just starting to take shape prior to moving into its next generation for the 1963 model year.

  • Motorcyclist dies after hit by two cars on I-5, CHP says

    A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by two cars on I-5 Saturday night, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash took place on northbound I-5 at the connector to eastbound Highway 50 at 9:36 p.m., causing lane closures and traffic to back up for a period. See more in the video above.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

    See all the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • The 20 biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in their Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey she had suicidal thoughts in recent years, while Prince Harry said Charles once stopped returning his phone calls.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Three U.S. lawmakers call on USPS to freeze Oshkosh vehicle contract

    Three U.S. House lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday calling on the U.S. Postal Service to freeze Oshkosh Corp's $482 million contract that would finalize production of the next-generation postal vehicles until the deal can be reviewed. Representative Marcy Kaptur, the chair of an appropriations subcommittee, and fellow Democrats Jared Huffman and Tim Ryan urged a halt pending an investigation into whether there was any political influence in awarding the contract and if it is consistent with President Joe Biden's executive order to electrify the federal fleet. Last month, the USPS rejected a bid from Ohio-based Workhorse Group for an all-electric delivery fleet.