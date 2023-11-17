Police chase leads to one person arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person has been arrested after a chase inside a Target parking lot.

Authorities say, the incident happened at NW 50th and May after the driver of a stolen car got out and took off running.

Police confirm the suspect is in custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

