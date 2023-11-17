Police chase leads to one person arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person has been arrested after a chase inside a Target parking lot.
Authorities say, the incident happened at NW 50th and May after the driver of a stolen car got out and took off running.
⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com
Police confirm the suspect is in custody.
No further information has been released at this time.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.