Police chase man for miles

Jul. 14—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of attacking a police officer Thursday morning and then leading officers on a long chase through and around High Point and surrounding areas.

High Point Police Department officers went to the 1000 block of Sweetbriar Road in western High Point about 10:30 a.m. after a caller reported that a man there claimed to have been assaulted but appeared to be under the influence of drugs, a police press release said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the man, identified as Bobby D. Jones Jr., 42. During the investigation, Jones physically assaulted an officer, then got into a vehicle to drive away. As another patrol car was pulling up, Jones tried to run into it, police said.

Officers drove after Jones and chased him into and through the Thomasville and Trinity areas and back into High Point on Interstate 74, where Jones tried to drive across a median near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but his car stopped, police said.

Jones ran from his car, and officers got out of their cars to run after him and soon caught him, police said.

Jones was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, vandalism and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.