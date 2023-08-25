Police say chase through Miami and Key Biscayne ended with rifle drop-off, highway drama

Police arrested a man Friday morning who led them on a chase from unincorporated Miami-Dade County, the city of Miami and Key Biscayne, according to law enforcement.

The pursuit began after a domestic dispute at Northwest 12th Avenue and 7th Street in Miami, Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said.

Maimi-Dade police requested assistance from Miami officers as the suspect drove drove through the city, Vega said. But by the time city officers got the call, county police lost sight of the car they were following, Vega said.

The man, who has not been named, then drove to Key Biscayne, to confront his father at a business located at 180 Crandon Blvd., Vega said.

The men argued and the son pulled out a case with a rifle inside. He then dropped the case and drove off in a BMW SUV, Vega said.

As he drove away, he sideswiped a Key Biscayne police car with his vehicle, Vega said.

Miami-Dade police saw the man driving in the 600 block of Northwest 12th Avenue. City and county officers pursued the BMW.

The man crashed the car on the 17th Avenue on ramp to State Road 836, and ran away. Police caught him and arrested him on 17th Avenue, just off 836, Vega said.

