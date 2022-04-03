Police chase from Parkland to Tacoma ends with rollover crash, arrest of DUI suspect

The driver picked a bad idea and ran with it from Parkland to Tacoma. In the end, she rolled the car and found herself arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy noticed the 44-year-old woman at 8:20 a.m. She was driving an SUV in the 10600 block of Ainsworth Avenue South in Parkland and swerving into oncoming traffic. The deputy tried to stop the SUV, but the driver sped away, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted online.

Other deputies joined the pursuit. The driver barreled into Tacoma, where the SUV clipped another car and rolled several times. The occupants of the other car were unhurt.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV ran from the scene. Deputies found the woman in a nearby yard. The passenger, a 41-year-old man, was in a nearby parking lot. Both were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The woman’s driver’s license was suspended. She was driving without an ignition interlock device, required due to a prior DUI conviction. She had a prior arrest warrant for eluding. All three offenses were added to the booking tally.

The male passenger had an active arrest warrant for violating a domestic violence no-contact order, the sheriff’s office statement said.