Police chase through parts of Stark County leaves Perry Township cruiser damaged

A police vehicle chase that came through parts of Stark County led to a Perry Township cruiser being damaged.

According to a news release Sunday from Perry Township Police Chief Bryan Taylor, the chase started in another jurisdiction and came through the township around 8:52 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was going east on Lincoln."Our officers were actively engaged in ensuring public safety and apprehending the suspect involved. Unfortunately, during the pursuit, one of our cruisers sustained damage," according to the Taylor's statement.

The suspect driver was later caught in the city of Canton, according to Perry police.

Additional chase details were not immediately available.

"The safety of our community and officers is always our top priority. Despite the unfortunate incident, there were no reported injuries to members of the public or our officers," Taylor said in the statement.

"We would like to reassure the community that we remain committed to upholding public safety and maintaining the trust and confidence of our residents. As with any incident, we will conduct a thorough review to ensure that our policies and procedures continue to align with the best practices in law enforcement."

