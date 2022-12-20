Police chase reaches speeds of 100 mph before spike strip stops suspect in west Fort Worth

A Benbrook man who authorities say was driving a Suburban with no license plate led police on a lengthy and high-speed chase early Tuesday in Parker and Tarrant counties that reached speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour before a spike strip stopped him in west Fort Worth.

The driver was even chased on Fort Worth streets, reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph.

After the vehicle went over the spike strip in Fort Worth, the Benbrook man continued driving on Alameda Street, where officers said they saw the suspect armed with a 9mm handgun.

At one point, he stopped the vehicle near West Point, where a female passenger left the vehicle and fled on foot. She was taken into custody.

Minutes later, the Benbrook man later stopped again as negotiations ensued amid a standoff. The suspect surrendered around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bradley Travis Olson, 32. He was booked into the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Additional charges are pending, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a Tuesday news release.

The chase began about 2 a.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop in the 15,800 block of south U.S. 377 in Parker County.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office had stopped the vehicle as it entered the Whiskey Flats area, but the driver failed to follow the deputy’s instructions during the stop and fled the scene, authorities said.

The suspect driver reached speeds of 80 to 100 mph, while additional officers from Benbrook and Fort Worth police responded to assist in the pursuit as the driver entered East Interstate 20.

The driver then exited at Berry Street in Fort Worth heading east, turning south on the service road and back on Berry Street, heading west. The driver continued on side streets, reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph.

The chase continued to Meacham and Western Center, where the driver changed directions again heading south on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

The driver merged onto Interstate 30, as law enforcement officers set up spike strips near Chisolm Trail, where the driver ran over the strips, but continued.

Law enforcement officers noted the driver had no front tire as he traveled passed Las Vegas Trail, where a second spike strip was deployed. The driver then threw a “meth pipe” out of the vehicle’s window and stopped the vehicle near West Point, where the woman fled on foot, authorities said.

Seconds later, police said that they saw the driver was armed with a 9mm handgun.

Officers shut down traffic at West Loop 820 and Alameda Street exit ramp, where they held the suspect at gunpoint in the roadway, as negotiations ensued amid a standoff.

The suspect surrendered at about 4:30 a.m. without any further incidents.