Police chase reaching 120 mph ends with suspect crashing in West Sacramento, authorities say

A recent vehicle chase in West Sacramento and on the nearby Capital City Freeway that reached speeds of more than 120 mph ended with the suspect vehicle crashing and overturning, sending three occupants to a hospital, police said.

A patrol officer on Sunday night located a car traveling the wrong way on the Tower Bridge Gateway, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. Department spokesman Taylor Nelson said the pursuit began around 11:50 p.m.

The suspect vehicle made a U-turn and began to travel back toward the westbound Highway 50 on-ramp, fleeing as the officer attempted a stop, according to the news release.

A short pursuit followed on the freeway, police said, during which the vehicle sped up to over 120 mph.

West Sacramento police terminated the pursuit, but California Highway Patrol officers and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies continued to chase the vehicle with assistance from a CHP helicopter, according to the news release.

The vehicle, which authorities said was reported stolen out of Oakland, re-entered West Sacramento on Reed Avenue. The driver crashed into the curb of the traffic circle on Village Parkway, causing the car to roll over and come to rest on its roof, police said.

Police and fire personnel responded to the crash and worked to extricate three occupants of the vehicle. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The victims’ conditions at the hospital were not immediately clear.