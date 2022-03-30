Police chase results in child endangerment charge, one arrest in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — An argument over beer led to an assault, a child in danger and one arrest in San Angelo on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Monday, March 28, police arrived at a residence on Paint Rock Road for a reported assault. A woman told officers a member of her household punched her in the head and bit her hand, causing bleeding and loss of fingernails, records state.

Officers noted the woman's left eye was bleeding, along with her hands and elbows. She said that an argument occurred over buying the person beer. Then the person started assaulting her before taking her car and 10-month-old child. This was not the first time the person had assaulted her, or been arrested on assault charges, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the vehicle near Metcalf and Avenue I and attempted a traffic stop. The driver "fled at a high rate of speed," failed to stop at two stop signs, and police halted the pursuit for child safety reasons, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Pamela Monique Ramirez, 20, Tuesday on suspicion of assault on a family/household member, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and child endangerment with criminal intent/knowledge/recklessness/criminal negligence. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 bond as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Police chase results in child endangerment charge in San Angelo