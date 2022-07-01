Police chase in Richland County ends with car crash, arrest

Sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody on drug and gun charges after a car chase ended in a crash in Richland County on Thursday afternoon.

Isaiah Burns, 24, was taken to a local hospital and then to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Thursday after deputies say he collided with another car at the end of a police chase in Northeast Richland County.

Deputies attempted to stop Burns for traffic violations at 4:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. But Burns refused to stop and instead led law enforcement on a car chase through the area, deputies say.

The pursuit ended when Burns’ car collided with another vehicle at Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard near Blythewood. Burns and another individual both had to be transported to hospital from the scene, according to deputies.

Burns faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.