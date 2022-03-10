Police chase Saturday ends in Lewiston with Westbrook man's arrest

Mar. 10—LEWISTON — A man was arrested after police said he led officers on a chase Saturday that started in Poland and ended at a dead end on East Avenue near the Montello Heights Reservoir, said Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Spooner, 35, of Westbrook was arrested on multiple charges of violations of conditions of release as well as unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating without a license and failing to notify police of an accident.

In a message to the Sun Journal, Alishia Sessions of Norway said she was the one who notified police when she spotted a car's erratic driving.

"I was following behind the vehicle coming back from Raymond. He was swerving everywhere. Almost went off the road and almost hit oncoming traffic so I called it in on Route 11 in Poland," Sessions said.

"I followed behind the vehicle until police caught up, and the vehicle didn't stop for the officer on Aggregate Road in Poland," she said.

Spooner is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $10,000 bail, said Gagne.

Other agencies were notified of the chase but not actively involved, said Gagne.