Police chase, shooting leads to I-30 west traffic closure in Rowlett near Dalrock Road

The westbound lanes on Interstate-30 are closed from Horizon Road to Dalrock Road due to a police chase that ended in a shooting, according to authorities.

Deputies were involved in a shooting with a lone suspect in the police chase, the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Officers are assisting Rockwall County officials with an “ongoing incident”, leading to the temporary closure of the westbound lanes on I-30, Rowlett police said in a post on X at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound lanes on Dalrock Road at Sunset Boulevard are also affected, police say.

The suspect was injured, but there were no injuries to deputies, according to the post.

Detectives are at the scene. Authorities have not yet said what led to the chase.