Police chase spans from Oswego County to Watertown Saturday; began after patrol car struck on I-81

Aug. 28—WATERTOWN — A police chase spanned from Oswego County to Jefferson County Saturday morning before a suspect was taken into custody.

Two deployments of spike strips, a K-9 unit and several agencies were used during a miles-long pursuit on Interstate 81 that was kicked off after a patrol car got hit.

It was shortly after 2 a.m. when state police, city police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called to I-81. According to authorities, it appears an Oswego County deputy was out with a disabled vehicle on the interstate when an oncoming car side-swiped the deputy's patrol car.

The vehicle that allegedly hit the patrol car in Oswego then led authorities on the northbound pursuit. At least two tire deflation devices were deployed on the interstate — one by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office near Adams and a second by state police. By the time the driver stopped the pursuit, north of Exit 48 in Watertown, three of his four tires were entirely deflated, authorities said. The driver being in custody was dependent on his release from Samaritan Medical Center, where he was transported for treatment of a K-9 bite.