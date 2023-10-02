Police chase with stolen Aiken patrol vehicle ends in crash, arrest

Oct. 2—A man is facing several charges after authorities say he stole a patrol vehicle and led police on a chase Monday morning in Aiken.

Kevin Kirkland was arrested by police after he led them on the chase that ended near Aiken's Glenwood Drive, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Around 9:20 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street and Kirkland was placed under arrest for drug charges, the release said.

Kirkland was placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle with his hands in handcuffs behind his back , but was able to gain access to the front of the vehicle and drove off, the release said.

Police began a pursuit that went through Aiken, Graniteville and the area surrounding S.C. Highway 421.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Department of Public Safety said the suspect then wrecked the vehicle off Glenwood Drive and was taken into custody.

Kirkland was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, the release said.

Kirkland will be charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

Police said additional charges may follow.

A witness, Tracey Dempsey, said she could hear sirens while pulling out of a Dollar General parking lot.

Dempsey said she saw an unmarked SUV come toward the intersection and saw an officer throw spike strips out at the stolen vehicle.

"So I backed up in case someone hit them and rolled," she said. "I didn't want to get hit."

Dempsey said the driver of the stolen vehicle saw the strips and cut through the parking lot of a gas station.

Dempsey said she later came up on the vehicle and saw it loaded onto a tow truck; she said it looked like the vehicle had rolled over.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office provided assistance during the chase and the collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.