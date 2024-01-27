Police chase in Terre Haute leads to arrest on several charges

Jan. 26—A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after leading police on chase Friday morning and then refusing to get out of his vehicle in the 2200 block of Locust Street.

Anthony W. Cheesman, 41, of Terre Haute was arrested on outstanding warrants and an initial new charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State at Putnamville.

The existing warrant charges were possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and escape from lawful detention, Level 6 felony, two counts.

Later, Ames said police are seeking additional new charges:

—Possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony.

—Operating motor vehicle habitual traffic violator, level 5 felony.

—Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony.

—Resisting law enforcement (prior), Level 5 felony.

—Reckless driving, Class A misdemeanor.

—Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor.

About 9:45 a.m., a trooper on patrol near Indiana 63 and Margaret Avenue tried to initiate a traffic stop for false license plates. When the individual refused to stop, a pursuit began and continued to northern Terre Haute.

The suspect vehicle traveled on several local streets before coming to an abrupt stop in an alley located near 22nd and Locust streets.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was called to assist with removing Cheesman from the vehicle, which it did with non-lethal force.

