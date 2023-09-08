Police chase turns deadly when driver plunges off cliff in Angeles National Forest

A person was killed when they drove their car off a cliff in Angeles National Forest on Thursday while trying to escape police, according to authorities.

Officers with the Azusa Police Department started the pursuit while making a welfare check, the department said in a news release. The short chase ended when the driver plunged off Highway 39 and landed at the bottom of a canyon.

The Azusa Police Department could not be reached for comment Friday about the circumstances that led to the pursuit or whether the driver was wanted in connection to a crime.

Emergency crews responded at 1:30 p.m. to San Gabriel Canyon Road around mile marker 19.9 to assist police and rescue the driver, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The person's vehicle plunged off the highway and landed about 10 yards from a stream, according to authorities. Eight emergency responders were lowered to the bottom of the canyon to assist the driver, but they determined the person was dead, the Fire Department said.

The driver was lifted from the bottom of the canyon. The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner did not immediately release the person's name.

