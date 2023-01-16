Police chase turns deadly near MLK parade in Oklahoma City

Close-up shot of lights on a police cruiser with a blurred background and dim lighting.

The male driver of what police said was a stolen truck died Monday after a pursuit that came dangerously close to the downtown Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, authorities said.

Police said the pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. near NW 63 and MacArthur Boulevard when an officer ran the tag on the truck and learned it was stolen.

Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said the driver refused to stop for the officer.

A 50-minute pursuit ensued, with officers at one point giving up the chase while an Oklahoma City police helicopter followed the vehicle, Knight said.

When the driver got closer to downtown and the scheduled MLK parade, patrol officers picked up the pursuit and used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the suspect, Knight said.

The vehicle rolled over near Oklahoma City Boulevard and South Lee Avenue.

Knight said the driver was found dead. Police did not release the exact cause of death Monday afternoon.

Knight did not speculate as to whether the suspect intended to drive into the parade.

“It became a point where he was getting very close and we had to bring it to an end before he could reach the people at the parade,” Knight told The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Suspect dead after police pursuit near King parade in Oklahoma City