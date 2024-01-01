Police chase U-Haul truck through Johnson County after robbery at Indy Target
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A wild police pursuit involving a U-Haul truck ended in a crash and foot chase in Franklin on Saturday afternoon. Franklin Police said their officers were notified by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) to be on the lookout for a U-Haul that had been used in a robbery of a Target store at Emerson Avenue and Southport Road. An officer located the truck in a gas station parking lot and stopped the vehicle, but the driver fled. https://cbs4indy.com/news/police-chase-u-haul-truck-through-johnson-county-after-robbery-at-indy-target/