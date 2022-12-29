Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole

A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night.

The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.

On Wednesday, Brentwood police were notified Pittsburgh police were monitoring one of the vehicles stolen from AVIS, a 2019 Jeep Compass, which was traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel, according to court documents.

Just before 9 p.m., the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Edward Reynolds, 31, passed Brentwood police, according to the complaint. Officers attempted to stop Reynold’s vehicle, but it fled south on Route 51. According to the complaint, Reynolds drove at a high rate of speed, going through red lights and stop signs and hitting a police unit before crashing into a telephone pole off of Stilley Road in Whitehall, causing the pole to fall down.

Police said Reynolds, of Pittsburgh, fled the vehicle but was found a short time later.

He is facing numerous charges including receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and several driving violations.

Reynolds was wanted on a felony warrant on drug charges and a parole violations, according to the complaint. It isn’t clear what role he played in the AVIS rental scheme.

Reynolds was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond. A court date is set for Jan. 10.

