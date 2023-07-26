Police checkpoint in Athens nets numerous citations, arrests

An Athens-Clarke police officer and Georgia State Patrol trooper talk to a motorist during the Friday July 21, 2023 checkpoint in Athens.

July is often a slow month for traffic in Athens-Clarke County, but in the span of just 35 minutes law enforcement officers issued 16 citations, made four arrests and conducted a drunk driving evaluation on a driver.

All of this at just one intersection.

These cases were made from 8:06 p.m. to 8:41 p.m. Friday, July 21, during a license checkpoint that stopped 158 vehicles at the exit ramp of the Athens Perimeter where it enters Oconee Street.

“Due to the weather, we had to cut it short, but it was still very successful,” police Lt. Jody Thompson said Tuesday about the checkpoint that originally was slated to last four hours.

“There was a lot of activity in that short amount of time,” he said.

Officers with 11 different law enforcement agencies participated, according to Thompson. The activity was part of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network. Forty-two officers participated in the class, while 29 worked the actual checkpoint.

Prior to the checkpoint, officers gathered at the department’s main headquarters on Lexington Road, where Thompson said Sgt. Vincent Schill conducted a class on the use of force and tactical decisions while making a traffic stop.

An officer checks the paperwork of a motorist at the checkpoint in held in Athens on July 21, 2023.

“He did a training block prior to going out to the checkpoint to ensure everybody was on the same page,” Thompson said.

The following citations were issued: four distracted drivers, a no valid insurance, a suspended tag, three child restraint violations, two no licenses, three no license warnings and two window tint violations.

One person was evaluated for possible DUI, one person arrested for DUI, two were arrested for suspended license violations and one was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police checkpoint in Athens nets citations, arrests in short time