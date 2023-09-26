Police: Chemical spray used in Evesham, Medford robberies

EVESHAM - Police are seeking an apparent serial robber believed to have used a chemical spray in a restaurant holdup here.

A man wearing a gas mask robbed Mikado Japanese Sushi & Steak House around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to Evesham police.

The holdup came four days after a similar robbery, also around 10:20 p.m., at a Medford business.

Both holdups occurred at large shopping centers that are set back at a considerable distance from the nearest highway.

Mikado operates at The Shoppes at Elmwood on Route 70 at Troth Road.

The Medford holdup occurred in The Village at Taunton Forge, which is off Tuckerton Road and Taunton Boulevard.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle seen near the Medford holdup. They are requesting the public's help in identifyng a suspect.

In the Evesham robbery, the man entered the Route 70 restaurant after closing time. He sprayed an employee with a chemical irritant, then bound her hands and feet and taped her mouth.

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

A co-worker later freed the victim, who was released after treatment at a hospital.

In Medford, a man wearing black clothing and a mask robbed a business in the Village of Taunton Forge shopping center on the 200 block of Tuckerton Road.

"The suspect sprayed the victim in the face with Grizzly Bear spray to disable him and stole his wallet and cell phone," police said in a Facebook Post that did not identify the targeted business.

The Medford victim also was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Medford police at 609-654-7375 or Evesham police at 856-983-1116.

People also can call the Evesham police confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police investigate robberies at shopping centers in Medford, Evesham