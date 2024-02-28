Police chief’s 7-year-old grandson dies in ATV accident, Mississippi mayor says

“Sweet,” “so loved” and “a fine young boy.”

That’s how loved ones described Cruz Lewis.

Now, a Mississippi community is in mourning after the 7-year-old was killed in an ATV accident, according to New Hebron Mayor Cindy Bryan.

Cruz, the grandson of town Police Chief George Walker, was driving the side-by-side alone on Monday, Feb. 26, when the accident occurred, WLBT reported, citing Bryan. Emergency responders tried saving him, but he died, Bryan told the station.

“It is times like these we are ONE FAMILY grieving the loss of a fine young boy,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our Chief Walker has been with many of you during a time you’ve lost a loved one. Now is our time to stand by him.”

Authorities have released few details about what caused the accident.

McClatchy News reached out to New Hebron Police for more information on Feb. 28 and was awaiting a response.

Officials said Cruz was a second-grader at the New Hebron Attendance Center.

“Cruz was a Superintendent’s Scholar, Principal’s Scholar, extremely loving, and our resident dancing machine!” administrators wrote on a tribute posted on the school’s Facebook page. “Dance on, sweet boy. Dance on.”

Counselors are available to talk with students, school officials said.

New Hebron is about 50 miles southeast of downtown Jackson.

ATV rider stops for photos of Sedona red rocks and plunges 100 feet, Arizona cops say

‘Sweetest’ school bus driver killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, TN officials say

Family outing ends with UTV crash, killing 15 and 11-year-old brothers, MN mom says