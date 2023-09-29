Police chief accused of faking military record by wearing Falklands medal he didn’t earn

Nick Adderley says he has taken advice and changed where his medals are pinned - Alamy/PA

A police chief is being investigated over allegations he misrepresented his military record by wearing a Falklands medal he was not entitled to.

Nick Adderley, 57, the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, was seen wearing the South Atlantic Medal - awarded to those who served in the 1982 campaign - even though he was only 15 at the time.

It was also claimed that a press release on the force’s website, which has since been removed, made reference to Mr Adderley’s apparent service in the Falklands.

It is understood Mr Adderley joined the Royal Navy cadets aged 15 and then signed up to the regular service three years later.

He joined Cheshire Constabulary in 1992 and has served with Greater Manchester Police and the Staffordshire force before taking up the top job at Northamptonshire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed they had launched an investigation after receiving a referral from the officer of Stephen Mold, the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

It is understood Mr Mold made the referral after a member of the public complained after seeing a picture of Mr Adderley wearing his medals.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “We can confirm following assessment of a referral from the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire we have begun an investigation into allegations against the chief constable.

‘Misrepresentation of military service’

“The allegations relate to concerns about potential misrepresentation of his military service and communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner. Our enquiries are at an early stage.”

Mr Adderley said he was very proud of his cadet, Royal Navy and police service.

In a statement he added: “Coming from a military family, I wear all my medals with pride and have always worn the two medals my brothers gave me to wear when one became critically ill and one emigrated, alongside my own.

“Having been made aware of this complaint, which has a private family impact upon me personally, I immediately took advice last week regarding the protocol and have changed the side of my chest on which these medals are worn.

“I look forward to providing the IOPC with a fulsome response at the earliest opportunity and I fully appreciate that they have a job to do.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire police said: “The chief constable and Northamptonshire police look forward to cooperating fully with the investigation, but as this is a live inquiry, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

