Police chief: Aggravated assaults did not skyrocket in Terre Haute

Oct. 11—Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen on Wednesday addressed what he called misinformation that has been disseminating on social media and elsewhere online regarding the FBI's crime statistics for Terre Haute.

Keen dispensed the clarification in the format of a PowerPoint presentation.

The chief said the FBI began accumulating crime data in 1930; in 2018, the Terre Haute Police Department was one of the first cities in Indiana to begin reporting in a new format the FBI had developed.

Indiana State Police became the pass-through agency to submit information to the FBI, but it disseminated the information with coding errors that lumped misdemeanor batteries in with aggravated assaults.

This resulted in what appeared to be a dramatic spike in violent crimes in Terre Haute since 2018, from an average of 200 per year up to 600 in 2019 and 800 in 2020 and 2021.

THPD's research into the matter found that throughout the reporting period, the numbers for homicides, rapes and violent robberies remained more or less the same, while the number of aggravated assaults appeared to jump up 683%.

"It was frustrating — it was impossible for that to occur, to go from less than one aggravated assault a day to two every day," Keen said.

And since not all Hoosier cities were participating in the FBI's accumulation of crime statistics, crime in Terre Haute erroneously appeared more rampant than elsewhere, the chief said.

As a result of conferring with the FBI and ISP, when the 2022 data is published, it will correct the number of aggravated assaults in the city in 2021 from 718 to 223.

While Keen was alarmed by the glitch, he was not terribly surprised.

"You can't change an entire reporting system across the country and not have some bugs in it," he said.

Such crime statistics are used by police departments for future strategic planning.

Property crimes in Terre Haute, by contrast, have gone down by 41.98% in the past 10 years.

The FBI's crime statistics nationwide can be viewed at cde.ucr.cjis.gov/

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.