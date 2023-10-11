Police chief: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Fayetteville police officer on drug charge

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Fayetteville police officer Monday on an illegal drug charge, Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden announced at a news conference Tuesday evening at the Police Department.

The officer is 23-year-old Izreal Gear-Johnson, who has been with the department since June 2021 when he went to the Fayetteville Police Department Academy, Braden said. He became a patrol officer in June 2022, the chief said.

Gear-Johnson faces five charges, the Police Department said: two counts of willfully failing to discharge duties; common law obstruction of justice; conspiracy; and maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances. He was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

“He violated his oath of office as a police officer by conspiring with other individuals who were involved in criminal activity throughout our city,” Braden said.

The tip that led to Gear-Johnson’s arrest was submitted to the Crimestoppers tipline on Friday, Braden said, and the department’s Narcotics Vice Suppression Unit investigated.

The chief said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also looking at the case to see if federal charges are warranted. The department is also conducting an internal investigation, Braden said.

While the internal investigation is underway, Gear-Johnson is on administrative leave with pay, the department said. His annual salary was $47,940 as of Aug. 31, according to data from the City of Fayetteville.

