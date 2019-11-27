Police chief blasted over handling of aide's alleged racism

Police unions in Austin blasted Austin Police Chief Brian Manley on Monday over his handling of racism allegations against an assistant chief who retired last month. The assistant chief, Justin Newsom, stepped down October 30, the same day a complaint from the city's Office of Police Oversight accused him of repeatedly using the n-word to refer to African Americans "for at least the last decade," reports CBS Austin.

The complaint made public this month described four incidents in which Newsom allegedly used the racial slur to refer to a former city councilwoman, a former Austin Police assistant chief, former President Barack Obama and two Austin police officers, all of whom are black.

newsom.jpg More

Former Austin assistant chief Justin Newsom CBS Austin

Newsom, who is white, said in a statement to CBS Austin he doesn't remember making the comments but admitted using "inappropriate language in private conversations with my friends." He apologized to "anyone I may have hurt with my words" and said "racial insensitivity is inexcusable and doesn't reflect my values, the values of our community, or the Austin Police Department."

During a press conference Monday, Manley faced criticism from the police groups that he was too slow to act. Manley was made aware October 7 of an anonymous email filed with the city detailing the allegations against Newsom, who was one of his top officials. Manley has said he immediately forwarded the email to the police monitor's office, followed up October 24 and received the formal complaint detailing the allegations the following week.

But Austin Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association president Michael Crumrine said Manley should have immediately launched an investigation and placed Newsom on restricted duty, which would have barred him from retiring until the investigation was complete, the Austin-American Statesman reports. Newsom reportedly received a $137,000 in a payout for unused sick time when he stepped down.

"All the words that you have told us over the years — of doing the right thing, even when it's hard; of having integrity, courage, and accountability — do not match your own actions," Crumrine reportedly said, addressing Manley.

Austin's city manager has ordered an outside investigation to determine whether Manley knew about the alleged comments, CBS Austin reports. Manley said in a statement he looks forward to the outcome of the investigation and has been clear about his response to the "serious allegations."

manley.png More

Austin police chief Brian Manley CBS Austin

"I have apologized for any concerns about my actions and the damage caused by the alleged statements, which do not reflect our department's or community's expectations and values," Manley said.

The complaint said other assistant chiefs knew about the alleged comments by Newsom, who had served in the department for 23 years.

Detective LaMarcus Wells, one of the officers against whom Newsom allegedly used the racist language, filed a federal lawsuit against the department Friday, reports the Statesman. Wells claims the former assistant chief's alleged racist comments were part of a troubling culture in the department under which he and other minorities were denied career advancements.

"I felt a sense of betrayal," Wells told the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. "Then it set in that it was hurtful, and now, basically, I'm trying to wrap my head around it."

Austin Police Association president Ken Casaday reportedly said his group asked that Manley be placed on restrictive duty while the investigation is underway, but the request was denied. Casaday said the alleged comments "damaged the men and women of the Austin Police Department who do their very best in the community every day to serve them."