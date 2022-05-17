Police chief in Calvin, Oklahoma, who resigned after arrest, is charged with selling meth

Former Calvin Police Chief Joe Chitwood, who was arrested May 12 and accused of distributing small amounts of methamphetamine, is pictured in this photo from the Aug. 8th 2019 edition of the Hughes County Tribune.

The Calvin, Oklahoma, police chief arrested last week has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

The charge was filed Monday in the Hughes County District Court by Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and alleges Joe Don Chitwood, 42, distributed methamphetamine on May 3. The criminal felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

Chitwood was arrested and bonded out of jail on Friday, and resigned from his post as Calvin's police chief Monday.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics began an investigation in mid-April when it received a tip that Chitwood was using and selling meth in Hughes County, according to a news release. The arrest affidavit said a bureau informant purchased $20 worth of the drug from Chitwood on May 3.

A search by the narcotics bureau also found small amounts of methamphetamine in Chitwood's Wetumka home, a news release said.

The southeast Oklahoma town of about 275 people will receive support from the sheriff's office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol during the absence of a police chief, said the town's attorney Lloyd Palmer.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma police chief charged with distributing meth