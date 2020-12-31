Police chief "can't defend" bodycam video showing officers' delay in aiding Andre Hill after shooting

Zoe Christen Jones

Columbus Police "can't defend" newly released body cam footage of the shooting death of unarmed Ohio resident Andre Hill that shows officers delay in giving Hill medical aid after the shooting. The death of Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, at the hands of police officer Adam Coy sparked national outrage. 

"Andre Hill should be alive today," said Police Chief Thomas Quinlan in a video statement Thursday. "A Columbus police officer is responsible for his death. I can't defend it, I can't make it right, but I will do what is in my power."

The newly released body camera footage show the fatal shooting of Hill, who was a guest at the residence police responded to. Around 1:30 a.m, the video shows Hill inside a garage, walking toward Coy with a cellphone in his hand, the screen lit up and visible. Within seconds, Coy fires his weapons and Hill falls as Coy continues to ask Hill to show his hands. 

Coy did not have his body camera on when he got out of his vehicle and approached Hill, a clear violation of police policy. After the shooting, he turned it on, which activated a 60-second "look back" feature and recorded the shooting without audio. 

While the footage matches police accounts of the shooting, it also shows that Hill did not receive medical aid for at least 5 minutes after the shooting. The police chief said the Columbus Police Department is also investigating whether any of the numerous officers on the scene followed protocol. 

Hill was transported to the hospital when medical aid arrived, where he died from his wounds. A preliminary autopsy report released by the Franklin county coroner stated the cause of death as a homicide. No medical report has stated whether aid immediately following the shooting could have saved Hill's life. 

This news of additional investigations comes following the termination of Coy at the police chief's recommendation. Coy was fired without a hearing, due to his "use of deadly force, his failure to activate his body camera and his failure to render aid to Hill."

Coy's firing was called a "correct decision" by Benjamin Crump, the Hill family's attorney, who also called for redefining the relationship between police and communities of color. "The rampant police mentality to shoot first and ask questions later when it comes to a Black person is incontrovertible evidence that Black lives don't matter to too many law enforcement officers," Crump said. 

"The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers," Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement last week. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened just weeks after the December 4 shooting of 23-year-old Columbus resident Casey Goodson Jr

The police chief cited the large amount of body cam footage and interviews to sift through for the reason in delayed announcements, but said the police are working hard. 

"As a police chief and just as a human being the events of last week have left me shaken and heartbroken for the family of Andre Hill," said Quinlan. "You will have the answers you demand and deserve." 

    The outgoing administration of US president Donald Trump on Thursday fired a late salvo against the United Nations by voting against its budget, citing disagreements on Israel and Iran, but it found virtually no international support. Only Israel voted with the United States, with 167 nations in favor, as the General Assembly closed the year by approving the $3.231 billion UN budget for 2021. Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the United Nations, voiced objections that the budget would fund a 20th anniversary event for the 2001 UN conference on racism in Durban, South Africa, where the United States walked out in solidarity with Israel over what it said was a fixation by Muslim-majority countries against the Jewish state. The United States, the biggest funder of the UN, "called for this vote to make clear that we stand by our principles, stand up for what is right and never accept consensus for consensus's sake," Ms Craft said on the General Assembly floor. "Twenty years on, there remains nothing about the Durban Declaration to celebrate or to endorse. It is poisoned by anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias," she said. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said that the Durban conference "will become another meeting demonising the Jewish state - it will be used once again to slander us and to launch false accusations of racism against Jewish self-determination." The General Assembly separately approved a resolution backing follow-up efforts on the Durban conference. That resolution passed 106-14 with 44 abstentions. The United States and Israel were joined in voting no by Western powers including Britain, France and Germany. Ms Craft also complained about how the United States received almost no support in the world body in September when it declared that UN sanctions against Iran had come back into force. The Trump administration said it was triggering UN sanctions due to alleged Iranian violations of a nuclear deal negotiated by former president Barack Obama, but even US allies scoffed at the argument that Washington remained a participant in an accord that Trump had loudly rejected. "The US doesn't need a cheering section to validate its moral compass," Ms Craft said. "We don't find comfort based on the number of nations voting with us, particularly when the majority have found themselves in an uncomfortable position of underwriting terrorism, chaos and conflict." Ms Craft said that the US vote would not change its UN contribution, including 25 percent of peacekeeping expenditures and some $9 billion a year in UN-channelled humanitarian relief. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to seek a more cooperative relationship with the UN including stopping a US exit from the World Health Organization, which Mr Trump blamed for not doing more to stop Covid-19.