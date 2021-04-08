Police chief: Use caution when buying or selling goods to strangers

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 8—Geistown police Chief Nick Zakucia described Tuesday's homicide as a tragic reminder that people should use caution before agreeing to meet strangers.

He welcomed the idea of setting up a designated, public location where people can safely complete Facebook Marketplace-style transactions.

According to investigators, Denise Williams, 54, of Hornerstown, was killed by a Geistown man after agreeing through Facebook to meet him about buying a refrigerator.

According to a criminal complaint, Joshua Gorgone, 26, told police he stabbed her after they got into an argument about the price of the item.

"Meeting someone at someone's house is never a good idea," Zakucia said. "You never know what you are going to walk into."

If arranging to meet with someone about a purchase — online or otherwise — meet in a public place, in view of other people, he said.

It's also wise to take a friend or family member with you to the pick-up location, Zakucia added.

While police continue to investigate, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said there's no indication that Williams and her accused assailant, Gorgone, had any type of prior relationship before agreeing to meet about the transaction.

"This was, 'I'm interested in buying a fridge that's for sale,' " Neugebauer said.

News reports across the country list stories about people being jailed for robberies, attempted robberies and stabbings during purchases arranged through online meet-ups.

Facebook also provides recommendations to the public about in-person meetings through the online marketplace, advising people to share their plans and meet-up address locations with a friend or relative prior to the appointment and to select well-lit, public spaces to exchange goods or money.

'Safe' zones

Last month in Flint, Michigan, two men were charged with robbing another at gunpoint over a cellphone, and then stole his vehicle.

After police announced the arrest, they began encouraging people to swap items at their police station as an alternative to homes or unsafe areas.

"If someone is unwilling to meet with you at the police department for this purpose, please be aware that they may have ill intentions," Flint police wrote in a social media post to the public.

In Louisiana, "safe exchange" zones were set up in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office parking lot in memory of a young man who was killed while trying to sell his dirt bike.

Zakucia said the Johnstown region, Geistown included, does not yet have designated safe zones — "but I think it's a great idea."

"Unfortunately incidents like this have to happen sometimes for us to realize something like this ... is needed," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Brandon Lewis heads to Northern Ireland for emergency talks after 55 police injured amid loyalist unrest

    Brandon Lewis is due to hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Thuraday in a bid to quell the violent unrest among loyalist groups. The Northern Secretary is travelling to Belfast after the Stormont Assembly was recalled to hold an urgent debate in the wake of a sixth consecutive night of rioting in the province. Whitehall sources said Mr Lewis would urge the parties to try to diffuse tensions and put on a united front, after days of highly-charged political debate between rival politicians. However, Labour has called for Boris Johnson to “step up” and take personal charge of the talks, adding: “The Prime Minister must convene cross-party talks in Northern Ireland, and engage with the joint-custodians to the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government to find solutions and resolve tensions.” It comes after Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening issued a further statement condemning the violence, after a bus was set on fire by groups of hooded men in Belfast and a photographer was assaulted while recording scenes of disorder in the city. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland executive have released a joint statement condemning the violence, with First Minister Arlene Foster describing the scenes across the province as “totally unacceptable.” So far 55 police officers have been injured during clashes across Northern Ireland with groups, largely comprising adolescents, who are said to have been spurred on by paramilitary groups. Mr Lewis is expected to urge the main political parties to try to resolve tensions which erupted last week after the decision not to prosecute 24 members of Sinn Fein, including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended an IRA funeral in an alleged breach of lockdown rules. While Mrs Foster has accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland of undermining the rule of law and called for the resignation of the chief constable, critics have sought to blame the unrest on the DUP’s inflammatory language. Others have attempted to characterise the violence on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s failure to spell out the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade disruption that has resulted in the wake of the transition period. They included Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, who dismissed Mr Johnson’s appeals or calm as “platitudes”, telling Times Radio: “Brexit has set the tone...which has destabilised Northern Ireland very badly.” He was joined by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Socialist Democratic and Labour Party, who told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that while he was “outraged” by Sinn Fein’s behaviour the tensions were also a “ direct result of a British Prime Minister who has lied to the unionist people of Northern Ireland.” However, Lord Caine, a former special adviser to multiple Northern Ireland secretaries, pushed back against the suggestion that Brexit was the sole cause of the latest unrest. He pointed to the role of paramilitary groups who he warned were stoking divisions and exploiting young people within loyalist communities, adding: “It would be wrong to attribute what has happened simply to Brexit and the protocol.” “To a large degree paramilitary activity is often the cloak simply for the sort of criminality, racketeering and exerting control within communities by people who essentially wrap themselves in the flag and carry out gangsterism. “So it's not just about politics but obviously there is a political dimension to this. There is widespread angst within the Unionist community over the implementation of the protocol.” Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Thursday morning, Mrs Foster said: "Today is not the time to rehearse the arguments in the last few weeks. We should all know that when politics are perceived to fail, those who fill the vacuum cause despair. "Northern Ireland faces deep political challenges ahead." Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill added: "I think it's incumbent upon us all as Assembly members, as political leaders to meet and to publicly express our deep concern at the recent violence and ongoing street disorder," she said. Ms O'Neill described the scenes in Belfast as a "very dangerous escalation of events in recent days, and it is utterly deplorable". She said she had spoken earlier with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who also briefed a special meeting of the Executive on the police response.

  • Dutch police detain man in plot to attack vaccination center

    Police in the Netherlands have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of plotting a crime with “terrorist intent” for allegedly planning to set off what they described as a “firework bomb” at a coronavirus vaccination center, prosecutors said Thursday. Restaurants, bars, museums and other public places remain closed, although the government is experimenting with relaxing some restrictions for people who can prove they have been vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19.

  • Biden admin to 'surge' aid to Central America, offer 'legal paths' to stem historic migration

    The Biden administration is working "to surge humanitarian assistance to" Central American countries and to offer new "legal paths" for migration, according to U.S. officials, as it tries to manage a historic jump in the number of migrants reaching the southern U.S. border. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Mexico's president Wednesday as she takes the lead for the new administration in addressing what has become a critical security, foreign policy, and political challenge. After speaking to Harris last week, Guatemala's president told ABC News Wednesday that the U.S. must work with his country, El Salvador and Honduras "to build walls of prosperity" that encourage migrants to stay home and to increase cooperation on trade and law enforcement against human smugglers.

  • MacBook and iPad production could face delays due to global chip shortage

    Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage affecting the electronics and automotive industries, according to Nikkei Asia.

  • Republicans claim some blue states have stricter voting laws. Here's how they compare.

    Some of the criticism is valid: Many Democratic states do have old laws that limit ballot access, but they have begun moving to liberalize them.

  • An ex-Fox News host walked out a BBC interview after clashing with a Black activist over Georgia's restrictive voting laws

    Commentator Aisha Mills claimed Eric Bolling was faking his concern for Black businesses, and he was not pleased.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks

    The Panthers won’t be picking a quarterback in the first-round of this mock draft after trading for Sam Darnold this week.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

  • Is the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Working? We're Not Sure Yet

    The vaccines are effective on an individual level, but it's too early to tell if they're having a big-picture impact

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Dr Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke to the Daily Telegraph after her brother Neil died from a blood clot developed after getting the shot.

  • Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

    About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital. "We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely. Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Playfulness can ease stress and conflict in your romantic relationships. Here's how to get started.

    A new study found that playfulness eases stress among couples, which can lead to more satisfying, long-lasting relationships.