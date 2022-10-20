Police chief charged after girlfriend’s brother dies of overdose, Missouri officials say

The police chief of a small Missouri town is facing drug charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of an overdose at his home, investigators say.

A call came into the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 9:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from an off-duty Louisiana police officer, saying a man had died of an overdose at the home of police chief William Jones, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Louisiana boasts a population of around 3,200 and is roughly 90 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

The officer was one of five people at the home that night, the others being Jones, his 25-year-old girlfriend Alexis Thone, and her two brothers, KTVI reported.

Thone found both of her brothers, ages 21 and 24, suffering from overdoses in an upstairs room, the outlet reported.

One of the brothers, Gabriel Thone, was dead at the scene, according to a release. The younger of the two was in “respiratory distress” but revived with naloxone — a lifesaving medicine used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Deputies began an investigation and arrested Jones and Thone the following afternoon during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Jones and Thone are facing felony charges including drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, the release said. Jones, 50, is facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

While deputies were on the way to Jones’ home, he allegedly tried to dispose of several narcotics test kits by tossing them in a dumpster, the Associated Press reported.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the sheriff’s office said.

