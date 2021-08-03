Police chief: Crime overall is down

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
Aug. 3—HIGH POINT — The most serious types of crime in the city are down a combined 15% from this point last year, which High Point's police chief said Monday reflects a full-court press against offenders.

The category of serious crimes covers homicides, manslaughter, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, Chief Travis Stroud told High Point City Council during the city manager's briefing prior to the council meeting.

That doesn't mean each of those crimes is down from last year. Homicides are up so far — from four in the first seven months of 2020 to 12 this year. There were 10 in the final five months of 2020.

The property crimes of burglary, auto theft and larceny are down 6% year over year.

The overall category of total "impact crimes" — serious crimes and property crimes combined — is down a combined 7% so far this year compared to 2020, Stroud said.

Stroud said one reason for the decline in the most serious crimes centers on efforts to arrest and prosecute offenders, especially repeat offenders. Criminals are shifting to other communities because of High Point's reputation for pursuing offenders, he said.

Police officers have seized 259 illegally used or possessed guns so far this year, or 37 per month. That's on pace with the 433 guns seized during all of last year, or 36 per month.

The police have confiscated more than $5.3 million worth of narcotics so far this year, which includes meth, marijuana, heroin and cocaine, Stroud said.

"We are a very data-driven department," he said. "We use the data to allocate our resources."

Stroud said he remains concerned about the pace of hit-and-run wrecks, which totals 307 so far this year. Stroud said he thinks that major factors are drivers fleeing the scene of a wreck because of lack of insurance or driving without a license.

He said one of the goals of the department is to cut down on a recent trend of aggressive panhandling.

Councilwoman Monica Peters raised a concern about crime at certain hotels in the city, a sentiment shared by Stroud in his response. He said officers are aware of hotels that have become focal points for illegal activity.

pjohnson@hpenews,com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEPaul

