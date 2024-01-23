Police chief crushed to death by tree while doing yard work, Texas officials say

A Texas city is without a police chief after he was crushed to death by a tree while doing yard work, officials told news outlets.

Police Chief Doug Ditrich, of the La Porte Police Department, was found dead in Milam on Jan. 21 by deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He died due to a “tree cutting accident,” deputies said.

La Porte Police Chief Doug Ditrich.

Ditrich had been the La Porte Police Department’s chief of police for less than a year, having been sworn in on May 23, according to police.

La Porte is about 25 miles east of downtown Houston.

“The City of La Porte, Texas, is extremely saddened to share the passing of our police chief,” the department said in a Jan. 22 news release. “Chief Ditrich’s family was notified, and the City respects their need for privacy at this time.”

Ditrich, 50, was cleaning up land on a property he owns in Milam, close to the border between Texas and Louisiana, when a tree fell on him, officials told KFDM.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene, KJAS reported.

“The incident was unrelated to any investigation or law enforcement duties and no foul play was involved,” police said, adding that the department’s assistant police chiefs will be taking over Ditrich’s responsibilities “until further notice.”

