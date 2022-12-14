Police chief and DA to give update after pregnant woman found dead and on fire in Fresno

Two of Fresno’s highest ranking law enforcement officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday on the pregnant woman whose body was found burning in a west Fresno alley the previous day.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp plan a joint news conference at 2 p.m. to provide the latest on the grim case, according to a news release.

Lt. Bill Dooley on Wednesday morning said no new information would be provided before that.

“This investigation is still active and unfolding,” he said in an email to The Bee.

First responders were called to the unpaved alley on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive west of Highway 99 about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after workers in the area saw a fire, police said.

Police said the workers attempted to help, using a fire extinguisher once they realized it was a person.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they could tell the woman was pregnant just by looking at her, and described her as being small in stature and in her 20s.

Police had not named her publicly as of Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear if she was killed before she was set ablaze, police said Tuesday.

Investigators expanded the crime scene from the alley to nearby major streets. Investigators do not know whether the victim lived in a nearby apartment complex or if she was homeless.

Anyone with information on the case can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.